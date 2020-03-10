PM says public schools will remain open despite coronavirus detection in Ja

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said that public schools will remain open—despite the presence of a case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica.

Speaking after the confirmation of the virus on Jamaica’s shores, Holness said schools will remain open until the government decides otherwise.

“As it relates to schools, we have made financial provisions recently announced by Minister [Karl] Samuda for schools to acquire hand sanitation products as schools will continue to be open unless the government of Jamaica directs otherwise,” Holness said.

Last week, Samuda, the minister without portfolio with responsibility at the Education Ministry, said that schools would be allocated $30,000 to $50,000 to procure soaps and hand sanitisers.

Since the virus was discovered in Wuhan, China, last December, there have been more than 118,000 confirmed cases. Over 4,200 people have died from the virus.