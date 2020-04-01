PM table new measures to contain spread of COVID-19

Prime Minister Andrew Holness tabled the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No. 2) (Amendment) (No.2) Order, 2020 in the House of Representatives.

The Order—tabled on Tuesday (March 31) outlines new measures to guard against or mitigate the threats or effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the possible consequences thereof.

Among the provisions is that markets are to operate from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm, on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This is effective April 2.

“This is being done because, having observed the measures and how citizens are abiding by them, we recognise there may be congestion in the markets by virtue of the limited opening times,” Prime Minister Holness said. “And so we are giving a greater period of time to allow persons who want to purchase their goods and wares in the market to make proper arrangements so that there is no congestion.”

In addition, each person who entered the island after March 18 must make contact with the Ministry of Health and Wellness either through the website www.jamcovid19.moj.gov.jm, through email at covid19@moh.gov.jm or call the following number 888-663-5683, 888-754-7792, 876-542-5998, 876-542-6007 and 876-542- 6006.

Also, an all-island curfew has been imposed from April 1 to April 8.

The curfew hours will be from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am each day for the duration of the clampdown. Some of the persons exempted include Members of Parliament and persons employed to the Houses of Parliament; Permanent Secretaries; any member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF); any person employed in a service concerning the provision of health, water, electricity, sanitation, public works, civil aviation, telecommunications; and persons employed to the media.

Prime Minister Holness informed that the exempted persons, during the period of curfew, will be required to produce satisfactory proof of identification upon request from an authorised officer.