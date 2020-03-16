PM to address nation on latest measures to tackle coronavirus pandemic

PM to address nation on latest measures to tackle coronavirus pandemicMonday, March 16, 2020
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is on Monday (March 16) expected to address St Lucians about the worsening coronavirus during a live speech at 8 p.m.
This comes as St Lucia confirmed its second case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, on Saturday.
Over the weekend, Chastanet completed a series of meetings on COVID-19 with the private sector, various organizations, stakeholders and a meeting of the National Emergency Management Advisory Committee (NEMAC).
The address will be carried via the National Television Network (NTN).
