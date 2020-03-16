PM to address nation on latest measures to tackle coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is on Monday (March 16) expected to address St Lucians about the worsening coronavirus during a live speech at 8 p.m.

This comes as St Lucia confirmed its second case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, on Saturday.

Over the weekend, Chastanet completed a series of meetings on COVID-19 with the private sector, various organizations, stakeholders and a meeting of the National Emergency Management Advisory Committee (NEMAC).

The address will be carried via the National Television Network (NTN).