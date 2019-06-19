PM to confirm Bernard Lodge plans soon, says Vaz

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Development and Job Creation Daryl Vaz told the House of Representatives yesterday that the Government will be making a public statement soon on the proposed Bernard Lodge Development.

Vaz gave the assurance to the Opposition after its spokesman on national security and MP for St Catherine South Fitz Jackson questioned the delay in Prime Andrew Holness' response to issues they had raised and his assurance that the project would be reviewed.

“I have heard nothing since that announcement, and the residents that I represent have heard nothing about it, yet their lives will be affected by the decision the Government takes,” Jackson said.

But Vaz said that the Government was doing everything that was necessary for a full review, guided by the input of the relevant agencies of government as well as discussions with stakeholders.

He said that the enterprise team, which was established for the implementation of the Bernard Lodge Master Plan, met with the prime minister and his Cabinet on Monday at Jamaica House and gave a report.

Vaz appeared confident that the project would continue to meet the approval of the various agencies, as well as Holness and his Cabinet.

“That was done and certain instructions were given and, in due course, when the prime minister is satisfied with all he wanted to find out, he will come back to this Honourable House, or wherever he so desires, to make a statement,” Vaz said.

He noted that no farmer, whether in good stead with the SCH Holdings, or who is in default, will not get an opportunity to be able to continue farming.