PM to push revised NIDS bill this year

PM to push revised NIDS bill this yearWednesday, January 08, 2020
|
The National Identification System (NIDS), which has been the subject of a major court ruling among other challenges, looks sets to start another quest to become lawful.
Reports coming forward is that the team responsible for its development has made some changes to the structure of the bill and have now returned with it to be scrutinized by the relevant authorities.
So far, the news is that the changes are in keeping with the ruling from Chief Justice Bryan Sykes that sections of the initial bill was unlawful under the Constitution because of how it sought to collect data.
It is not certain, however, when the process of pushing the bill through parliament will restart but the Prime Minister had indicated that things should get going this year.
