PM to work over the weekend, as St Lucia ramps up efforts to manage the impact of COVID-19

PM to work over the weekend, as St Lucia ramps up efforts to manage the impact of COVID-19Friday, March 13, 2020
|
It is anticipated to be a busy weekend for Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, as the government works overtime to manage the impact of the coronavirus.
While there are no confirmed cases of the virus on the island, the government will be working over the weekend to ensure all the relevant stakeholders are briefed about the island’s plans.
A special meeting of the cabinet ministers will be held on Saturday (March 14) to discuss and review policy options on how the island will prepare to cope with the effects of COVID 19.
The PM will on Sunday (March 15) meet with the private sector and union leaders to review and discuss measures, detailing how the island is positioned to defend against the impact of the virus.
The preparation work continues Monday with a National Emergency Management Advisory Committee (NEMAC) meeting, to ensure all stakeholders are aware of the plans for Saint Lucia and what decisions will be made.
The government used the opportunity to remind St. Lucians to be responsible by refraining from sharing false information and listening out for updates from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
