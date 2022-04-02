PM urges more US investments in Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday urged the United States to consider increased investments in Jamaica as a way of boosting the economies of both countries.

Holness, accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith and a five-member delegation, is in the US for a five-day official visit.

After meeting with US Vice-President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, the prime minister continued his talks Friday with a team led by US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken.

In a video released by the Office of the Prime Minister late Friday, Holness told Blinken that while the long-standing relationship between Jamaica and the US has been mutually beneficial the present geopolitical instabilities have highlighted the vulnerabilities of small island developing states such as Jamaica.

“We take great note of yesterday's [Thursday] announcement by President [Joe] Biden regarding the release of strategic [oil] reserves, and we hope that will have a positive effect on the reduction of oil prices and, hopefully, it will be beneficial to the small island countries and developing states, like Jamaica, who are facing a really difficult time just coming out of the pandemic then being hit with these other geopolitical issues over which we have no control,” said Holness.

He noted that issues such as climate change and national security had been, and will be, discussed during his trip to Washington, DC, as he underscored that these areas are of importance to both countries.

But Holness argued that the real challenge facing the two countries is to make them prosperous for their people.

“I think for small island developing states like Jamaica, a small shift in [US] economic policy could result in gains that are significant for our economy, but for your economy as well,” he told Blinken.

“Jamaica considers itself to be a friendly near-shore destination for investment and production capacity, and I think that it would be in the US interest to look at countries like Jamaica to position strategic production capacity which would be beneficial for the stability of production chains and the supply of goods and services,” added Holness.

Holness also used the meeting with Blinken to commit Jamaica to full participation in the Summit of the Americas, scheduled for June in Los Angeles, California.

During the meeting on Wednesday Vice-President Harris announced a US$20-million investment in Jamaica to boost commerce and US$10-million towards investment in human capital and a violence-reduction programme for at-risk youth. There was also another US$10 million investment in support of Jamaica's energy security ambitions.

Harris also announced a further investment in energy security, climate security and resilience to extreme weather conditions, plus assistance towards health and COVID-19 recovery.

Holness was scheduled to join members of the Diaspora as the special guest of Jamaican Ambassador to the US Audrey Marks's Let's Connect online town hall meeting on late Friday.