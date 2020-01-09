PM wants to tackle crime within the law

PM wants to tackle crime within the lawThursday, January 09, 2020
|
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said that the best approach to deal with the crime monster across the island is by lawful means.
He was making a response to what persons say is the lack of toughness on crime by police and the appearance that certain criminal elements were not being taken out.
Speaking at a church service recently, the prime minister remarked that the country cannot go back down the road of the high levels of extrajudicial killings.
He posited that the government intends to invest more in training police officers, expanding the Jamaica Defence Force, bring in more technology, among other things.
He also called upon Jamaicans to play their part by living good with others which will certainly lead to a fall in crime.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy