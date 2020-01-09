PM wants to tackle crime within the law

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said that the best approach to deal with the crime monster across the island is by lawful means.

He was making a response to what persons say is the lack of toughness on crime by police and the appearance that certain criminal elements were not being taken out.

Speaking at a church service recently, the prime minister remarked that the country cannot go back down the road of the high levels of extrajudicial killings.

He posited that the government intends to invest more in training police officers, expanding the Jamaica Defence Force, bring in more technology, among other things.

He also called upon Jamaicans to play their part by living good with others which will certainly lead to a fall in crime.