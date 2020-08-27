PNP candidate Basil Waite escapes injury in collision

PNP candidate Basil Waite escapes injury in collisionThursday, August 27, 2020
|
Political candidate Basil Waite escaped injury following a car crash late Wednesday evening.
The People’s National Party (PNP) candidate for North East St Elizabeth was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Union, St Elizabeth at around 10:00 p.m.
Reports are that Waite was travelling towards Balaclava in the parish when his vehicle and another going in the opposite direction collided.
The driver on the other vehicle reportedly failed to keep left and crashed into Waite’s vehicle. The other driver was injured and taken to hospital.
