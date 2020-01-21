PNP chides PM on failure to start St Thomas road project

Leader of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP), Dr. Peter Phillips is blasting the Andrew Holness led administration for its failure to start the St Thomas road project, and an urban centre in Springfield, St Thomas.

Phillips asserts that these delays in project implementation is typical of the government.

“Despite the breaking of dirt and the announcement of a grand development, some six months ago by the Prime Minister with great fanfare, nothing is going on here. It is typical of so many of the announcements that has taken place, that’s ground was broken but nothing done afterwards,” he said.

In a statement released by the office of the Prime Minister in January 2019, the government made a commitment to begin work on the Harbour View to Yallahs leg of the Southern Coast Highway Improvement Project. It had said the project would begin by year end.

Phillips said these delays in starting projects are because of a lack of proper planning. “Development requires strategic planning, project management and competent executive. In this case, the Holness administration has failed on all 3 counts. Opting for PR while development for the people of St Thomas is delayed,” he said.

Insisting that the people of St Thomas deserve better, Member of Parliament for East St Thomas, Fenton Ferguson, said they are eagerly awaiting the start of the project.

“The people of St Thomas is not going to take this in any easy way, we are clear where we are now, where ground has been broken by Andrew Holness, both for the urban centre and the road, we are looking anxiously for the start of this project,” he said.