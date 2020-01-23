PNP concerned about Jamaica’s drop on international corruption index

The People’s National Party (PNP) said Jamaica’s four-point plunge in the most recent Transparency International corruption perception index is of serious concern.

General Secretary of the party Julian Robinson said Thursday (Jan 23) that the development must be understood in the context of the “rampant and relentless theft of public funds across several government agencies”. He said Jamaica is now placed in the unenviable position where it could be seen and treated as a corrupt and lawless nation.

“This development represents a dereliction of duty on the part of Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his continued failure to carry out his own promise to stand against corruption as stated when he took the Oath of Office. Jamaica has witnessed the most egregious decline in corruption perception in recent times,” Robinson said.

The Opposition pointed to the cases at the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), Petrojam, National Energy Solutions Limited, the Firearm Licencing Authority, the multi-million dollars de-bushing programme, the police used care controversy, the sale at Rooms on the Beach, as having “ensured the nation’s downturn in the global corruption perception index”.

Robinson said the party is also calling for outstanding reports into public procurement breaches and acts of corruption to be brought forward and that criminal investigations are properly initiated and concluded where they are required.