PNP endorses Glasgow declaration on forests and land use

PEOPLE'S National Party shadow minister of land, environment and climate change Sophia Frazer-Binns says the Opposition fully supports the 'Action on Forests and Land Use' declaration.

The action brings together an unprecedented coalition of governments, businesses, financial actors, and non-State actors to raise the bar on forest and land-use goals.

Said Frazer-Binns: “The commitments cited in the declaration could essentially fund a halt in devastation of our forests, including mangroves and the Cockpit Country. Additionally, they recognise the innate responsibility and traditions which our maroons have long upheld in protecting the Cockpit Country.

The PNP, she said, takes particular note of the following commitments:

• More than 100 leaders of countries with more than 86 per cent of the world's forests, committed to working together to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.

• 12 donor countries have pledged to provide US$12 billion of public climate finance from 2021 to 2025. This, she said, will support action in developing countries, including restoring degraded land, tackling wildfires and advancing the rights of indigenous peoples like Jamaica's Maroons as well as local communities adversely affected by mining.

• 14 country and philanthropic donors also pledged at least US$1.7 billion from 2021 to 2025 to advance the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities to forest tenure and support their role as guardians of forests and nature.

• At least US$7.2 billion of private sector funding has been mobilised.

• CEOs from more than 30 financial institutions with over US$8.7 trillion of global assets have committed to eliminate investment in activities linked to commodity driven deforestation, alongside the billions of private finance mobilised to support the forest economy.

• The lowering of emissions by Accelerating Forest Finance (LEAF) Coalition exceeded its own target of mobilising US$1 billion in public-private commitments. LEAF, she noted, will provide financing to tropical and subtropical countries that successfully reduce emissions from deforestation and degradation.

“This action by world leaders reinforces our call for absolutely no mining in the Cockpit Country and the creation of a buffer zone to further protect our forests, our Maroons and their way of life as well as the lives and livelihoods of rural communities,” said Frazer-Binns.