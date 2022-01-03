PNP mourns passing of fierce women's rights activist, Dr Glenda Simms

THE Opposition People's National Party (PNP) has expressed deep sadness at the passing of firebrand women's rights activist, Dr Glenda Simms.

In a statement Sunday, Senator Scott-Mottley, Opposition spokesperson on justice and gender Affairs, hailed Dr Simms

as “a passionate and fearless advocate for women's rights and ending discrimination on the grounds of gender and race”.

The PNP statement quoted Scott-Mottley as saying: “Born in Stanmore, St Elizabeth, Dr Simms lived an exemplary life and was an admirable leader and advocate for women's rights, social justice and equity.

“Dr Simms was a woman whom I deeply admired, and I am saddened by her passing. She was a passionate and fearless advocate for women's rights and ending discrimination on the grounds of gender and race. Her rich legacy will have a lasting impact.

“Dr Simms carried the Jamaican flag with pride along her journey. She migrated to Canada in 1966 where she distinguished herself in education and the public service. She received a national award from the Canadian Council for Multicultural and Intercultural Education,

“She was also the recipient of the Black Achievement Award for her invaluable contributions to public policy, as well as several honorary degrees from leading universities in Canada. Dr Simms was a former president of the Canadian Advisory Council on the Status of Women and was appointed to the North Bay Human Rights Hall of Fame.

“Dr Simms received equally outstanding accolades for her work in education and gender affairs in Jamaica. She was awarded the Order of Distinction in the Officer Class (OD) for outstanding work in gender and development.

“Dr Simms was a former executive director of the Bureau of Women Affairs in Jamaica and worked closely with former prime minister, the Hon Portia Simpson Miller – while she was the minister of gender affairs – to enact legislation that ensured equality for women and girls.

“Dr Simms served as an advisor to both the Canadian and Jamaican governments on women's issues, poverty eradicaton, race relations, education, child labour and issues of development.

“The PNP joins in celebrating the remarkable legacy of Dr Glenda Simms and again offer our deepest condolence on her passing.”