PNP MPs demand meeting with Phillips to discuss party’s future

PNP MPs demand meeting with Phillips to discuss party’s futureSunday, May 31, 2020
|
Members of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) are demanding a meeting with Opposition Leader, Dr Peter Phillips by tomorrow (Monday, June 1) to discuss the Party’s future.
In a letter dated May 28, 2020, the group of about 15 Members of Parliament, said there has not been a meeting between Phillips and the group since they received news of his illness.
Phillips was diagnosed with colon cancer in March. He has since undergone surgery, and was reportedly recovering at home.
See related story: https://buzz-caribbean.com/news/back-on-the-clock-
The group said it has been awaiting an opportunity to meet with the leader to personally express solidarity and sympathy.
There are currently 29 Opposition Members of Parliament.
Phillips responded to the letter, and addressed MP, Peter Bunting. Bunting had challenged Phillips for the leadership of the party in September and loss by only 76 votes.
In his response, Phillips said the party’s compliance with gathering restrictions put in place by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus has prevented it from holding meetings. However, he said he would ask the general secretary to make contact with the group and make necessary arrangements to convene a meeting at the earliest opportunity.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy