PNP MPs demand meeting with Phillips to discuss party’s future

Members of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) are demanding a meeting with Opposition Leader, Dr Peter Phillips by tomorrow (Monday, June 1) to discuss the Party’s future.

In a letter dated May 28, 2020, the group of about 15 Members of Parliament, said there has not been a meeting between Phillips and the group since they received news of his illness.

Phillips was diagnosed with colon cancer in March. He has since undergone surgery, and was reportedly recovering at home.

The group said it has been awaiting an opportunity to meet with the leader to personally express solidarity and sympathy.

There are currently 29 Opposition Members of Parliament.

Phillips responded to the letter, and addressed MP, Peter Bunting. Bunting had challenged Phillips for the leadership of the party in September and loss by only 76 votes.

In his response, Phillips said the party’s compliance with gathering restrictions put in place by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus has prevented it from holding meetings. However, he said he would ask the general secretary to make contact with the group and make necessary arrangements to convene a meeting at the earliest opportunity.