‘PNP NOT READY’: Peter Bunting supporter Kari Douglas jumps ship to the JLP

Councillor for the Trafalgar Division in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation Kari Douglas has switched her allegiance from the Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP) to the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

Douglas crossed the floor in the Council on Tuesday (Feb 11), effectively giving the JLP the majority vote in that corporation. She was welcomed by the JLP councillors singing the JLPâ€™s theme song.

Douglas in a statement remarked that the Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP) was only interested in winning the next election and not thinking about national development and listening to the people and creating policies to meet those needs. She further chided her former political party for not listening to young people.

However, in terms of her move, it seems that Prime Minister Andrew Holness was a big influence as she credited him with doing a great job in leading the country and his approach to hold public officials accountable if they step out of line.