PNP raises concerns as Dirk Harrison departs Integrity Commission

PNP raises concerns as Dirk Harrison departs Integrity CommissionWednesday, August 28, 2019
|
The People’s National Party (PNP) is questioning whether all is well at the Integrity Commission in light of Dirk Harrison’s
PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson said in a statement Wednesday (Aug 27) that the exit of Harrison, who was acting director of corruption prosecution, is another signal that all is not well at the commission.
Robinson said: “The PNP is expressing dismay that despite the massive increase in acts of corruption across several ministries and agencies of government over the past year, the Integrity Commission has not prosecuted anyone for the any of these breaches. In his role as Contractor General, Dirk Harrison was fearless and made significant strides in exposing corrupt practices as in the reports on the corruption enabling mechanism in the $800 million de-bushing programme and the questionable transactions in the Rooms Report, however, there has been no action beyond the reports.”
He said Harrison’s departure underscores the urgent need for a complete review of the performance of the Integrity Commission to date. Robinson said there should also be a second look at the Integrity Commission Act with a view to strengthening its prosecutorial reach and address gaps in the reporting regulations.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy