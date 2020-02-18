PNP regrets homophobic innuendos

The Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP) is expressing regret, at what has been deemed as homophobic comments by some of its prominent members at the presentation of its candidate for East Central St Catherine, Dr Winston De La Haye, on Sunday.

De La Haye is competing against the Jamaica Labour Partyâ€™s (JLP) Alando Terrelonge, who currently hold the seat.

Terrelonge was on the receiving end of these comments as the comrades outlined their plans to win the seat.

Horace Dalley, the PNPâ€™s deputy chairman encouraged the people to work with De La Haye because PNP members are â€œstraight and not bend up bendâ€

The comments were met with widespread criticisms.

PNP ATTACK DOGS QUESTIONS ALANDO TERRELONGE SEXUALITYÂ â€” Teddylee Gray Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@RealTeddylee) KD KNIGHTÂ â€œI donâ€™t want anybody to misunderstand me; I am saying as far as we are concerned, Winston is the man!â€ said Knight, who whipped the crowd into a frenzy with his pointed refrain.MARK GOLDINGÂ â€¦ pic.twitter.com/NBgewdGKEcFebruary 17, 2020

I donâ€™t want ANYBODY talking bad about Alando Terrelongeâ€¦ NOBODY.â€” big body Bentley (@sheylikesfood) February 17, 2020

Why is MP Alando Terrelonge sexuality in question? Politics is a very nasty thing. Just to score points either sides will use anything as a political football. â€” PARADIGM SHIFTŸ¤´Ÿ¼Ÿ˜± (@jasonjjackson) #JamaicanPoliticsFebruary 18, 2020

In a statement this morning, a spokesperson said the PNP wishes to affirm its commitment to non-discrimination based on class, colour, creed or sexual orientation.