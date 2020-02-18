PNP regrets homophobic innuendos

PNP regrets homophobic innuendosTuesday, February 18, 2020
The Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP) is expressing regret, at what has been deemed as homophobic comments by some of its prominent members at the presentation of its candidate for East Central St Catherine, Dr Winston De La Haye, on Sunday.
De La Haye is competing against the Jamaica Labour Partyâ€™s (JLP) Alando Terrelonge, who currently hold the seat.
Terrelonge was on the receiving end of these comments as the comrades outlined their plans to win the seat.
Horace Dalley, the PNPâ€™s deputy chairman encouraged the people to work with De La Haye because PNP members are â€œstraight and not bend up bendâ€
The comments were met with widespread criticisms.
In a statement this morning, a spokesperson said the PNP wishes to affirm its commitment to non-discrimination based on class, colour, creed or sexual orientation.
