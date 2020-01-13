PNP target youth votes to win next general election

PNP target youth votes to win next general electionMonday, January 13, 2020
|
The People’s National Party (PNP) is working on getting the youth off their phones, and to the polling station to vote in the upcoming general election.
They have devised a strategy, targeting the youth, that they’re hoping will put them back in Jamaica House.
Veteran politician, and the man charged with this mandate, Philip Paulwell said the party will be rolling out an information technology-based platform which will enable it to be more deliberate in targeting the youth population.
In essence, the party will be using social media to get the youth votes.
The PNP’s campaign director said his party has a more dynamic team than the Jamaica Labour Party’s going into the upcoming election. He said the team is younger, energised, and more experienced.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy