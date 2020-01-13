PNP target youth votes to win next general election

The People’s National Party (PNP) is working on getting the youth off their phones, and to the polling station to vote in the upcoming general election.

They have devised a strategy, targeting the youth, that they’re hoping will put them back in Jamaica House.

Veteran politician, and the man charged with this mandate, Philip Paulwell said the party will be rolling out an information technology-based platform which will enable it to be more deliberate in targeting the youth population.

In essence, the party will be using social media to get the youth votes.

The PNP’s campaign director said his party has a more dynamic team than the Jamaica Labour Party’s going into the upcoming election. He said the team is younger, energised, and more experienced.