PNP to discuss issues raised during election campaign

PNP to discuss issues raised during election campaignWednesday, September 11, 2019
|
Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips this morning said that a joint team comprising members from the One PNP and the Rise United Movement are to meet to discuss issues and concerns brought out during the recent leadership campaign.
Dr Phillips was speaking at a Post-Election Press conference at Party Headquarters.
“Each of us will name a team led by the respective Campaign Managers that will meet and resolve any issues, which have the potential for causing conflict. Each campaign is being dismantled. There will be no recrimination or victimisation of any form even as the normal party functions,” he said.
Both have agreed that their supporters should desist from attacks on other Party supporters on social media or otherwise and that the Party’s Code of Conduct and rules should be observed.
“We are calling on all members and supporters to now focus on unifying and strengthening the Party, as Jamaica needs a strong PNP,” Dr Phillips highlighted.
The Opposition Leader is committed to being the President for all members of the party, not just for some.
The party president said there is much work ahead on the national front.
“Our task now is to build on the positive energies created during the campaign to resume our work in the 63 constituencies islandwide.
He said that the team will continue to bring to public attention the critical issues which face Jamaica today which include:
- Rampant crime and violence across the length and breadth of Jamaica and the States of Emergency
- Increased poverty among the vast majority of Jamaicans
- The rapid devaluation of the Jamaican Dollar
- The threat to our water resources and the Cockpit Country
— Story written by Anthony Henry
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy