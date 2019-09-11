PNP to discuss issues raised during election campaign

Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips this morning said that a joint team comprising members from the One PNP and the Rise United Movement are to meet to discuss issues and concerns brought out during the recent leadership campaign.

Dr Phillips was speaking at a Post-Election Press conference at Party Headquarters.

“Each of us will name a team led by the respective Campaign Managers that will meet and resolve any issues, which have the potential for causing conflict. Each campaign is being dismantled. There will be no recrimination or victimisation of any form even as the normal party functions,” he said.

Both have agreed that their supporters should desist from attacks on other Party supporters on social media or otherwise and that the Party’s Code of Conduct and rules should be observed.

“We are calling on all members and supporters to now focus on unifying and strengthening the Party, as Jamaica needs a strong PNP,” Dr Phillips highlighted.

The Opposition Leader is committed to being the President for all members of the party, not just for some.

The party president said there is much work ahead on the national front.

“Our task now is to build on the positive energies created during the campaign to resume our work in the 63 constituencies islandwide.

He said that the team will continue to bring to public attention the critical issues which face Jamaica today which include:

Rampant crime and violence across the length and breadth of Jamaica and the States of Emergency

Increased poverty among the vast majority of Jamaicans

The rapid devaluation of the Jamaican Dollar

The threat to our water resources and the Cockpit Country

— Story written by Anthony Henry