PNP wants a 60 per cent increase in minimum wage

PNP wants a 60 per cent increase in minimum wageThursday, January 02, 2020
|
Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips is calling for an increase in the weekly minimum wage to $12,500 from $7,000.
In his annual new year’s message, Dr Phillips said the present minimum wage is inadequate, and a major contributor to urban poverty.
“Today, I am giving notice that the Opposition will be demanding and fighting for the minimum wage to be increased to $12,500,” he said.
He added: “With the significant fall in the value of the Jamaican dollar and the rise in prices for basic items, the low wages keep too many workers poor, as does the increasingly widespread practice of treating many full-time workers as contract workers. This denies them the fair wages and benefits to which they would otherwise be entitled.”
The minimum wage was last increased on August 1, 2018 to $7,000 from $6,200. Security guards’ minimum hourly rates were increased to $9,700, from $8,854.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy