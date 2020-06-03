PNP wants thorough investigation in Susan Bogle’s death

PNP wants thorough investigation in Susan Bogle’s deathWednesday, June 03, 2020
|
The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) has broken its silence on the death of Susan Bogle.
Bogle, a 44-year-old disabled woman was allegedly murdered in her home in August Town St. Andrew by a member of the Jamaica Defence Force on May 27.
Her death sparked outrage across the nation. A petition demanding justice for Bogle has gotten more than 13,000 signatures.
On Tuesday (June 2), Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Fitz Jackson called for a thorough and transparent investigation into her death.
“We cannot condone acts of violence against innocent, law-abiding citizens, especially our most vulnerable, the elderly and citizens with disabilities,” he said.
Jackson also called for an established set of protocols that security forces should follow when going on operations in these communities.
“Going forward, the Andrew Holness-led government must ensure that state agencies, such as the security forces, when deployed in communities to assist in corrective activities, should do so within the ambit of established guidelines and duties based on training standards,” Jackson said in a statement.
“At the end of the day, the necessary action can be taken to mitigate against another such incident,” he said.
