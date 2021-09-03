PNP wants Tufton out

PNP wants Tufton outFriday, September 03, 2021
|
THE Opposition People's National Party (PNP) yesterday threw the blame of the COVID-19 crisis being experienced by the country at the feet of Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, and called for his sacking.
“The minister of health must be held accountable for the poor management of the pandemic, which has caused the loss of life of scores of loved ones. Many of the lives lost over the weekend could have been prevented,” the PNP said in a statement. “In light of the discord in the public domain regarding the procurement of oxygen, the Ministry of Health is the office with responsibility for ensuring that sufficient supplies are available for our hospitals. Ultimately, the minister of health has failed. We cannot continue to accept failure after failure at the detriment of our citizens.
“The minister must resign. It is in the best interest of the country that Minister Tufton be removed from this portfolio for his repeated failures and inability to effectively perform the duties of his office. The people of Jamaica deserve better, they deserve a chance at life,” a PNP release said.
According to the PNP, 18 months after the first COVID-19 cases was reported the country is still without a proper COVID-19 management plan, claiming that during the third and most deadly wave of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Wellness failed to meet the needs of hospitals and clinics islandwide.
Said the PNP: “Though not the first case of poor planning, the most recent oxygen shortage demonstrated that the minister of health and, by extension, the Government, is failing and has failed to exercise the duty of care owed to the people of Jamaica and our dedicated health care workers.”
The Opposition party claimed that recommendations for fever clinics, home and early COVID management protocols have fallen on deaf ears, which it said led to a number of people being unable to access health care for non-COVID-19 conditions.
“The Government must take responsibility for the result of their mishandling of the pandemic,” said the PNP.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy