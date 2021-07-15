PNP Women's Movement 'choosing to challenge all shades of abuse'

Public relations officer of the People's National Party's (PNP) Women's Movement, Patricia Duncan Sutherland, is urging Jamaican women to continue to push back against the economic, societal, and other inequities.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer ahead of the movement's 2021 conference, scheduled for this Saturday, Duncan Sutherland said the theme for this year's conference, 'Choose to challenge all shades of abuse', will propel the organisation's activities for this year.

“In Jamaica, gender-based violence has been a big problem for us — 25 per cent of our women have experienced some kind of gender-based violence. There is also abuse in the context of sexual harassment in the workplace and public spaces, and there is also the context of equal pay for equal work, where we don't have the same opportunities or economic independence for women.

“As we work through women's rights in our countries — we have to choose to challenge,” she said, pointing to the 2021 International Women's Day theme 'Choose to Challenge', which calls out gender bias and inequality.“It's about how do we find our voice, and how do we step up and make our voices heard as we challenge these things,” added Duncan Sutherland.

She told the Observer that Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi was selected to be the keynote speaker at this year's conference, as she has been a global advocate against gender-based violence and for gender parity.

Duncan Sutherland also pointed to the nexus between Jamaica and South Africa. “There are quite a bit of similarities in our cultures, so we thought it would be appropriate,” she said.“We are going in on the heels of the Sexual Harassment Act being passed [by the House of Representatives], having as the women's movement gotten the party to establish our own sexual harassment policy from three years ago. It is [about] how do we play our part in raising the awareness, and facilitating those conversations, such that we can minimise sexual harassment in Jamaica, and lead to minimising of gender-based violence.

“This whole context has to be around how do we have these conversations with our men and women as to how we can have better relationships, because this isn't about making our men wrong, or women wrong, or simply naming them as victims; it's about how do we empower our relationships, so we can have a healthier society, in terms of how we relate to each other, and this translates into how we treat each other in the workplace,” Duncan Sutherland stated.

She said the opening up of dialogue on these issues helps to pave the way to introduce gender parity into all spheres of national life.

Duncan Sutherland pointed to the disparities in the society, which are heavily skewed against women, such as senior positions, and the percentages of women compared to men in the political arena.

“Forty-five per cent of our households are headed by single women, but they are not as dominant in the workplace and they earn 65-70 per cent on average of what men earn. So we have a lot of work to do on equality and equity and gender relations in Jamaica, so that we can shift the power dynamics,” she said.

According to Duncan Sutherland, on the flip side, the gender imbalance in other areas, such as tertiary education, is also cause for concern, as women continue to dominate in that area, and in middle management positions. “No skew is good, we want it to be equal almost at all times,” she remarked.

At the same time, Duncan Sutherland said with the passage of the Sexual Harassment Bill, there is urgent need for the topic of sexual harassment to be introduced into the schools to help curb behaviours, and improve the relations between boys and girls.

“The next stage for us is to put this into our school curriculum — how do girls and boys relate to each other. It's not beyond us. Our schools have to do alot more in shaping the kind of society that we want, and a big part of the society that we want is respect between the genders,” she said.The PNP's Women's Movement is commemorating 48 years of serving women and girls through political advocacy, grass roots community building and legislative change.