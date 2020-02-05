PNP won’t contest Clarendon by-election

News has emerged that the People’s National Party (PNP) may not contest the by-election that was made possible by the resignation of Rudyard Spencer as MP for South East Clarendon.

The news has come as a bit of shock as it was touted that PNP standard-bearer in the constituency Patricia Duncan-Sutherland was apparently gearing up for the contest.

The PNP it is said will not contest the by-election on the basis that a general election is in the air and they don’t have the resources to “waste” at this time.

The PNP also described Spencer’s resignation as an exercise to settle the political wrangling between Senators Pearnel Charles Jr and Robert Morgan who have been jostling for the Clarendon North Central seat held by Pearnel Charles Sr.

Spencer is to take up a post in the diplomatic corps in Germany in short order.