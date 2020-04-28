PNP’s De La Haye resigns after death threat

People’s National Party (PNP) caretaker for East Central St Catherine Dr Winston De La Haye has resigned with immediate effect after receiving a threat on his life.

“I’ve been participating on this platform as the PNP candidate for East Central Saint Catherine. After receiving a threat on my life, I have seen it fit to submit my resignation, with immediate effect,” De La Haye shared on Twitter, Tuesday (April 28).

Haye said he intends to continue contributing to Jamaica’s development.

Moments after, the party acknowledged his resignation and thanked him for his service.

The PNP said it will act expeditiously to identify a standard-bearer in the constituency.