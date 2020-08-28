PNP’s Julian Robinson tests positive for COVID-19

People’s National Party (PNP) incumbent Member of Parliament

for South East St Andrew, Julian Robinson, has tested positive for the novel

coronavirus (COVID-19) and is currently self-isolating.

In a statement on Friday (August 28), Robinson said while he is physically fine and feeling okay he will not tangibly participate in campaigning for the September 3 General Election.

“I am now in self-isolation at home in accordance with the MOH (Ministry of Health) protocols. I will not take part physically in the rest of the general election campaign. I will continue to work and monitor developments remotely from home,” he noted.

Robinson, who doubles as PNP General Secretary, further explained that he first took a COVID-19 test out of an abundance of caution after experiencing some tiredness.

It is not clear if his symptoms manifested following Nomination Day, however, Robinson said that the first test returned negative.

“The Ministry of Health later advised me that the earlier information provided to me was incorrect. In those circumstances, I decided to do another test and the results have come back positive. Since experiencing symptoms, I have avoided contact with the party’s campaign leadership and stopped direct campaign activities in my constituency,” Robinson disclosed.

Over the last 24 hours, Jamaica confirmed 66 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the national tally to 1,870.