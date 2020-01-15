Pogba expected to leave Manchester United this summer

Pogba expected to leave Manchester United this summerWednesday, January 15, 2020
|
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is
likely to leave the club this summer. Rumors have been circulating about Real
Madrid and Juventus both targeting the player.
Pogba signed a five-year contract with ManU in 2016 after leaving Juventus. Pogba said last summer that he was thinking of leaving the club for “a new challenge”.
SkySports reports that the 26-year-old France midfielder prefers to join Zinedine Zidane’s squad at Real Madrid.
However, the Red Devil want to keep Pogba until the end of the season. It is understood that United wants a fee of around £150M for the World Cup winner. It is thought that this figure will be affected by Pogba absence as he is currently recovering from an ankle operation and will not be back until after the winter break.
The midfielder made only eight appearances in all competitions for this season. He made six at the start of the campaign and two more in December after a 10-week lay-off due to an ankle problem.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy