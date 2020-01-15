Pogba expected to leave Manchester United this summer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is

likely to leave the club this summer. Rumors have been circulating about Real

Madrid and Juventus both targeting the player.

Pogba signed a five-year contract with ManU in 2016 after leaving Juventus. Pogba said last summer that he was thinking of leaving the club for “a new challenge”.

SkySports reports that the 26-year-old France midfielder prefers to join Zinedine Zidane’s squad at Real Madrid.

However, the Red Devil want to keep Pogba until the end of the season. It is understood that United wants a fee of around £150M for the World Cup winner. It is thought that this figure will be affected by Pogba absence as he is currently recovering from an ankle operation and will not be back until after the winter break.

The midfielder made only eight appearances in all competitions for this season. He made six at the start of the campaign and two more in December after a 10-week lay-off due to an ankle problem.