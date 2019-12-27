Pogba says no to racism with wristband

Paul Pogba has taken a firm stance against racism. The Red Devils star midfielder has taken the battle against racism into his own hands following numerous incidents occurring at football stadiums throughout Europe.

During ManUâ€™s brilliant 4-1 Boxing Day victory against New Castle, the 26- year-old player came off the bench wearing a black and white wristband during warmup.

The wristband was branded with the statements, â€˜No to racismâ€™ and â€˜ We are oneâ€™.Â The French international later took to Instagram posting images of himself gifting armbands to fans, quoting Martin Luther King, â€œHate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.â€

Pogba told the media that the wristbands were his idea. â€œI mean, Iâ€™ve been thinking about doing this but I donâ€™t want to go through the UEFA or FIFA. I [have] done it myself,â€ he said.

View this post on Instagram â€œHate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.â€ â€“ Martin Luther King â¤ï¸Ÿ¤#NoToRacismWeAllOneA post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Dec 26, 2019 at 1:26pm PST

â€ I think we have the chance to have this power to show things in football, on TV. People see it so I think that will make people understand some things. I think itâ€™s ignorance. IgnoranceÂ and stuff like that, and just to show people that you are all one. We are all one,â€ Pogba added.

Pogba is just one of the players who have been subjected to racism and was the victim of aÂ social media attack at the beginning of the season. He also made mention of a recent incident involving Antonio Rudiger after the Chelsea defender was subjected to alleged racist abuse last week at Tottenham.