Police await confirmation that baby stolen from Rousseau Road has been found

Police await confirmation that baby stolen from Rousseau Road has been foundWednesday, January 22, 2020
|
Police are awaiting confirmation that a baby stolen from Rousseau Road in 2019 has been found.
The police’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) on Wednesday said that detectives were still waiting to confirm that a baby found this morning is Nyyear Frank.
The then 5-week-old Nyyear was stolen from his 17-year-old mother, Aaliah Wray, as she walked on Rousseau Road. It was reported that a car with three men drove up to Wray.
One man exited the vehicle and forced the mother and child into the vehicle. The mother was subsequently released.
The Half-Way Tree police are investigating.
