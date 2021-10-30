Police awaiting autopsy as probe into mentally-ill man's death continues

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Police here are awaiting an autopsy report to determine the circumstances that led to the death of a mentally-ill man who was found lying in a pool of blood under a bus shed on Manchester Road yesterday.

The police named the man as Brenton Cogle of Beltline, a community south-west of Mandeville.

Head of the Manchester police Superintendent Lloyd Darby said passers-by stumbled on Cogle's body about 7:45 am and called the police.

The body had what appeared to be a wound to the head.

Cogle's brother, Billy, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that despite his attempts to take his sibling off the street, Brenton would always leave home.

“More time mi see him, mi tek him off the Mandeville town and have him round me same way. Him come weh (leave) because him head sick,” said the distraught brother.

Billy said he got a call to identify his brother's body which was about 80 metres from the intersection of Manchester and May Day roads.

“Right now mi feel weak, because a mi bredda and fi know seh him die and I don't know if him do people a road nutten. Mi know him as a man weh nuh come [home]. Is a sick man. Him prefer pon the Mandeville side,” said Billy.

Councillor Jones Oliphant (People's National Party, Mandeville Division) said Cogle's death was “quite unfortunate”.

He described Cogle as “cool and quiet”.

— Kasey Williams