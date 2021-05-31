Police awaiting colleague's autopsy report as probe into death continues

GOSHEN, St Elizabeth — The police say they are awaiting an autopsy report to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of 50-year-old police sergeant Lincent Smith.

Smith's decomposing body was found in a Toyota Tacoma motor truck in a remote area of Pepper, near Goshen, east of Santa Cruz on Saturday.

Police say Smith's licensed firearm was not found.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the sergeant, who was assigned to the Black River Police Station, may have been under investigation.

The head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit Stephanie Lindsay said investigators “can't readily detect what happened”.

“The investigators are trying to ascertain the cause of death and the circumstance under which he died, because of the state of the body, they (investigators) can't readily detect what happened. They are now awaiting a postmortem and other scientific information to see if it can paint a clearer picture of what transpired,” she told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Smith was reportedly last seen by his common-law wife on Thursday leaving home in Manchester.

The police were on Saturday morning alerted about 9:00 am to a section of Pepper, called Friendship District, where residents reportedly saw a Toyota Tacoma parked since Thursday.

Smith's body was found slumped to the right with blood coming from the left ear and mouth and in a partial state of decomposition.

Meanwhile, SSP Lindsay said the police are seeking the public's assistance in probing the case.

“The investigators are asking anyone who may have any information to get in contact with the Mandeville [Area Three]; Major Investigation Division; or the St Elizabeth police,” she said.

— Kasey Williams