Police awaiting colleague's autopsy report as probe into death continues

Police awaiting colleague's autopsy report as probe into death continuesMonday, May 31, 2021
|
GOSHEN, St Elizabeth — The police say they are awaiting an autopsy report to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of 50-year-old police sergeant Lincent Smith.
Smith's decomposing body was found in a Toyota Tacoma motor truck in a remote area of Pepper, near Goshen, east of Santa Cruz on Saturday.
Police say Smith's licensed firearm was not found.
Unconfirmed reports suggest that the sergeant, who was assigned to the Black River Police Station, may have been under investigation.
The head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit Stephanie Lindsay said investigators “can't readily detect what happened”.
“The investigators are trying to ascertain the cause of death and the circumstance under which he died, because of the state of the body, they (investigators) can't readily detect what happened. They are now awaiting a postmortem and other scientific information to see if it can paint a clearer picture of what transpired,” she told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.
Smith was reportedly last seen by his common-law wife on Thursday leaving home in Manchester.
The police were on Saturday morning alerted about 9:00 am to a section of Pepper, called Friendship District, where residents reportedly saw a Toyota Tacoma parked since Thursday.
Smith's body was found slumped to the right with blood coming from the left ear and mouth and in a partial state of decomposition.
Meanwhile, SSP Lindsay said the police are seeking the public's assistance in probing the case.
“The investigators are asking anyone who may have any information to get in contact with the Mandeville [Area Three]; Major Investigation Division; or the St Elizabeth police,” she said.
— Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy