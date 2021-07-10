Police ban parties in St Catherine 'hot spots'

The Spanish Town police have warned promoters that they will not be granted permits to host events in areas tagged as crime hot spots.

Addressing the St Catherine Municipal Corporation's monthly meeting on Thursday, Zone One commander in the St Catherine North Police Division Deputy Superintendent of Police Paul Bernard said: “We have some areas that are known hot spots for crime. Don't worry apply to keep [events] in those areas. That's a no-no right off the bat.”

He told the corporation that the police made this decision as they would not be able to patrol these events and monitor criminal activities at the same time.

“Most of our citizens are good, decent, law-abiding citizens and they will apply for permission to host an event. If the person is from a particular community which is currently in what we call a hot spot, it would be hard for us to recommend that, because if we recommend that we would have to police it and we just don't have the resources at this time,” said Bernard.

He added, “If you have a place that throughout COVID [restrictions] we had to go to on the weekends to turn off music, please don't even think about applying. You caused your place to become a nuisance [and] we'll not approve any event for that location.” While declaring that locations where events are to be hosted must be enclosed, Bernard underscored that all events must end by 10:00 pm, which is in keeping with the COVID-19 restrictions.

Bernard further indicated that the police would restrict the number of events approved for each day.

“If seven persons should apply for a dance for next week Saturday, we will not be able to grant all seven, because we don't have the capability [or] resources to police seven parties in that space,” said Bernard as he warned members of the public not to try cheating the system by applying for permits to keep events using a false name.

According to Bernard, the police will be doing all the necessary investigations before any permit is granted.

Bernard continued: “We are not permitted to approve anything that will attract over 100 persons, you'll have to apply through the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.”

That was underscored by chairman of the corporation, Spanish Town Mayor Norman Scott. “All applications go to the Ministry of Culture, they then send it to the police. They [police] then send it to us,” said Scott.

He noted that, before the corporation can approve an event, “the police must give permission from the Noise Abatement Act, because amplified music is regulated by the Noise Abatement Act and only the police can approve this”.

Scott also pointed out that approval of the venue is the responsibility of the municipal body, but before any approval can be granted the fire department will be asked to assess the venue to confirm its capacity and other pertinent factors.