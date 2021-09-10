Police break up anti-vaccination protest in Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Police quashed protest action against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination at the Queen's Park Savannah (QPS) here yesterday morning.

A statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said that around 10:20 am officers of the Port-of-Spain Division observed several groups of people converging in what appeared to be an organised manner.

However, since no permission was granted by the Office of the Commissioner of Police for any group to host large gatherings or demonstrations at the venue, law enforcement officers sought to disperse the group.

Several police units, under the command of Acting Superintendent of Police Sampooran Kissoonlal, were deployed to the scene where those gathered were warned of the potential breaches of the current Public Health Regulations and Emergency Powers Regulations under the State of Emergency.

“There were about 175 citizens scattered about the QPS, all in groups of five or less. During the course of the discussion, a man, who appeared to be the leader of one of the groups, was taken to Belmont Police Station where senior police officers conducted further enquiries. He has since been released,” the TTPS said.

Another man was ticketed for failing to wear a face mask while in public after being warned by police officers several times about the breach of the Public Health Regulations.