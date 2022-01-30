Police bureau probes St Mary man's claim of beating by cop

The Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) has launched an investigation, following claims made by 47-year-old Oneil Williams of Rock River, St Mary, that he was badly beaten by a district constable in the area.

The probe comes after Williams related his ordeal in the Sunday Observer last week, detailing three separate and consecutive instances where a district constable, whom he referred to as 'DC Roberts', allegedly attacked him on the night of January 14, after he (Williams) had a dispute with his cousin.

At the end of the three-part incident, Port Maria Hospital issued Williams an X-ray requisition for a “skull or orbital” X-ray. For clinical data, the requisition form from the hospital states: “post altercation… blow to the region”.

An investigator with IPROB told the Jamaica Observer that the bureau sprung to action after learning of the story in the Sunday Observer.

“We always look out for these stuff. We have a hotline and everything. After Williams' story was brought to our attention, an IPROB team visited Richmond Police Station where he was held after the incident. The whole point of the investigation is to be able to find Mr Williams, which we have done, and get a statement from him to outline his grouse with what happened,” the officer said.

Williams told the Sunday Observer that IPROB officers visited his home on Monday.

“They came and take some statements from me and say they are going to work on it. I am glad they came,” he said.

After learning of the situation through the Sunday Observer, Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie said Williams displayed an interest in him assisting him with such.

Thereby, Champagnie relayed his contact information to Williams and indicated that he was open to a discussion on how Williams could go forward.

Meanwhile, head of the St Mary Police Division, Superintendent Bobette Morgan-Simpson, who had told the Sunday Observer that Williams gave a statement to the police at the Richmond station that he had no interest in going any further with the matter, said, “He already gave away the right where we are concerned based on the statement that he wrote.”

She had suggested that he take his grouse to either INDECOM the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) or IPROB.

The IPROB officer said: “INDECOM is like our sister office. If he went to INDECOM, there is a 70 per cent chance that it would've come back to our office because INDECOM really focuses more on the police shootings.”

Williams told the Sunday Observer that his main issue is that he is not able to read or write and was given “something to sign” while he was held at Richmond Police Station. He argued, however, that he never verbally expressed to any officer that he wasn't interested in going further with the case.

Champagnie argued that any statement Williams gave at the station was futile.

“You don't take that kind of statement when the person is in police custody. That is done when it goes to court or when he's in a sterile environment,” he told the Sunday Observer.

Regarding Williams' statement at the station, the IPROB officer told the Sunday Observer: “As an investigator, that raised an alarm. Something suspicious is there.”