Police corporal freed of wounding charge

Corporal Damion Auld was yesterday freed in the Home Circuit Court of a wounding charge stemming from a 2015 shooting incident.

The allegations were that the complainant was shot in the back by Corporal Auld, who was represented by attorneys Peter Champagnie and Richard Lynch.

The prosecutors led evidence that a police team searched three men and nothing illegal was found on them. It was alleged that after one of the men walked off, Corporal Auld used his service pistol and shot him in his back.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) commenced a probe and Corporal Auld was charged with wounding with intent.

During the cross-examination by Lynch the witness admitted that there was a struggle between the corporal and two of the men which resulted in his firearm being discharged.

The prosecutor, in light of the evidence, decided that Corporal Auld should not be called upon to answer to the charge.