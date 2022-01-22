Police determined to crack 9-y-o autistic boy murder case

BOUNTY HALL, Trelawny — Despite being confronted by unexpected obstacles in their probe into the grisly murder of a nine-year-old boy, Gabriel King, after hoodlums dragged his mother out of her car on the Tucker main road in St James last week and drove away, the police are adamant they will crack the case.

The body of the boy, who was said to be autistic, was later found with his throat slashed in the back seat of the Audi sport utility vehicle, abandoned on the Fairfield roadway.

“...The investigation is ongoing and we are going to ensure that we get to the bottom of it,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey told reporters in Trelawny on Friday.

DCP Bailey, who was providing an update of the police probe into the matter, revealed that investigators have met up with resistance in their probe.

He, however, did not disclose the nature of the resistance.

“The matter is still being investigated. I know that the officers are coming up against some resistance. It is proving to be difficult in terms of some of the things you expect to have been normal, the police have to be doing some extraordinary situation to get the support that they need,” DCP Bailey said.

