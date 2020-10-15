Police find cash hidden between Brazilian politician’s buttocks

It’s a find that Brazilians believe will be remembered in the “anals of history”. A wad of cash, tightly clenched between the buttocks of the Brazilian president’s deputy leader in the senate-Chico Rodrigues.

Police made the embarrassing find when they raided the politician’s home in an anti-corruption investigation in the use of public funds for fighting COVID-19.

The Estado de São Paulo newspaper reported that two sources said the concealed cash was approximately 30,000 reais (more than US $5,000).

The Revista Crusoé reported that some of the cash even had faeces on them.

But Rodrigues has denied any wrongdoing, and has insisted that it’s his rivals who are out to get him. “I have a clean background and a respectable life. I’ve never been involved in any kind of scandal,” the 69-year-old said.

Just yesterday, Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro asserted that he doesn’t believe there are any corrupt members in his government. And if he finds any, then they are sure to get a “flying kick to the neck” from him.