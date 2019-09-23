Police force gets 80 new bikes

The Jamaica

Constabulary Force (JCF) has received an additional 80 new bikes, valued at $100

million.

These are expected to significantly bolster the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch’s (PSTEB) operations, as the JCF heightens its thrust to curtail indiscipline on the roads.

The bikes, which will be deployed at stations islandwide, are to be used in hotspots and town centres across parishes.

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang formally handed over the bikes to Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, on Friday, September 20.

The presentation was made during a ceremony at the Office of the Police Commissioner in Kingston.

Chang, in his remarks, said the procurement of the bikes is critical to broader work being undertaken by the JCF to secure Jamaica and ensure public safety.

“The expectation is that within the next two years, we would have concluded the rehabilitation of all 186 police stations, build some additional ones, knocked down some old ones, and provided the police with a quality reliable fleet of vehicles, including these 80 bikes and additional motor vehicles of different types, which are required to execute their duties across the island,” Chang said.