Police force gets big boost through expanded Institue of Forensic Science

The investigative capabilities of the police force have been strengthened with the expansion of the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine in Kingston.

A two-storey annex has been built at the Institute at a cost of $300 million. It boasts closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs), a training/conference room, library, access control, and fire suppression, among other key features. It will also house the national DNA Database.

Following a tour of the building on November 27, Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, said that by providing the police with this cutting-edge facility, which has been outfitted with top-of-the-line equipment, “we are, in fact, taking Jamaica’s policing into the 21st century.”

“We want to ensure that the men and women of the Jamaica Constabulary Force are adequately resourced to tackle the criminals and investigate the crimes of today and beyond,” he said.

Chang noted that expansion of the Institute’s capabilities will enable it to meet the requirements for international accreditation, thereby putting their commendable work “above reproach”.

“We are on our way to building the best equipped and most efficient forensic institute in the Caribbean. We are ensuring that our criminal investigative and prosecutorial capabilities are at their best as we work to overhaul the criminal justice system,” he said.

The Minister advised that the first floor of the new structure is now occupied, while the ground floor will be commissioned into use by January 2020.