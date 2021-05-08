Police force working on model to include unvaccinated J’can cops in promotional training

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Stephanie Lindsay, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is in the process of creating a model that will allow unvaccinated police officers to participate safely in promotional training programmes.

Lindsay made the disclosure while responding to reports that the JCF had made it mandatory for candidates participating in promotional training to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Admittedly, Lindsay noted that some aspects of the promotional programme requires face-to-face interaction, and because of this priority was being given to officers who had received the vaccine.

“So if you decide not to take the vaccine, we can’t force a person, so they are saying that to participate in the interface part of it [training] they are focusing on those that are vaccinated, ” Lindsay said.

Lindsay shared that the current topic of discussion among the JCF’s leadership was how to treat with unvaccinated police officers.

Recognizing that some persons may not be vaccinated for medical reasons, Lindsay further added that while only officers who are vaccinated will move on to the interaction phase of training at this time, a model was being developed to incorporate the unvaccinated.