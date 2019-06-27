Police hunt father in murder of baby boy

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The Manchester police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man who is wanted for the murder of his eight-month-old son on May 30 and the wounding of the child's mother.

He is 32-year-old Shane McPherson, otherwise called 'Piggy', a taxi driver and farmer.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, head of the Manchester police Superintendent Wayne Cameron said the police have so far been unsuccessful in locating McPherson.

“He chopped his son to death and also wounded the child's mother. We have made several attempts to find him but we have not been able to locate him. We are asking the public to assist us. Anywhere he is seen give us a call.”

Cameron added, “He frequents places in Porus, Ramble, Redberry, and sometimes he is seen in other areas such as McKinley Drive in Mandeville. We need to get this man urgently.”

Police reports are that on Thursday, May 30 at about 6:30 am, they were alerted to a domestic dispute on McKinley Drive. On their arrival, the mother and child were seen with chop wounds. They were taken to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where the baby, Roshane McPherson, was pronounced dead and the mother treated and discharged.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shane McPherson is being asked to contact the Mandeville police station at 876-962-2250, 876-904-1577, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

— Kasey Williams