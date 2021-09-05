Police in T&T report rise in online romance scams amid COVID-19 pandemic

The police in Trinidad and Tobago have warned the public to be on the alert while online, especially when looking for love on dating websites.

Law enforcement officers attached to the Financial Intelligence Unit of Trinidad and Tobago (“the FIUTT”) issued the warning amid a substantial increase in romance scam/fraud since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic

According to police, some 100 victims have lodged reports of having been fleeced out of a collective total of TT$2.3 million.

The FIUTT has said that over the past 18 months, Suspicious Transaction/Activity Report (STR/SAR) have resulted in huge financial losses for those in the “vulnerable” citizen demographic.

If someone suspects an occurrence of a romance scam/fraud, police say they should report it immediately.