Police investigating after woman heard calling baby the N-word in Canada

It is not the type of thing you hear about in the ‘true north’ often, however even in a very diverse country like Canada, subtle traces of racism still exist.

Police in Canada’s most populous province, Ontario, have opened an investigation after a video surfaced online showing a dispute between two neighbours.

In the dispute, which was captured in a nine-second long video posted to Facebook, a woman is heard calling a six-month-old baby boy the N-word.

According to 22-year-old Alexis Hebert, the mother of the baby, the dispute got going after her next door neighbour observed that she had visitors over and became enraged.

Herbert said her mother and grandmother had arrived at her house for a visit when the neighbour began taking pictures of her grandmother’s vehicle and threatened to report them for breaking COVID-19 rules.

The 22-year-old says questions about why the neighbour was photographing her grandmother’s car led to the testy exchange.

At the time of the incident, Hebert was holding her son Kasai Elliston, whose father is Black.

Herbert denies breaking any COVID-19 protocols, noting that both her grandmother and mother were wearing masks.

The police’s hate crimes unit is investigating the matter.

The province allows gatherings of up to five people, even if they aren’t in the same household, so long as they distance.