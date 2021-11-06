Police kill gunman, searching for other after Portmore shoot-out

Police kill gunman, searching for other after Portmore shoot-outSaturday, November 06, 2021
|
Police were last night searching for a gunman who escaped during a firefight with cops in Portmore, St Catherine, which resulted in the death of his crony and injury to three policemen.
The dramatic events started unfolding about 3:30 pm when the police were alerted that two women had been robbed by gunmen travelling in a Nissan Latio motor car.
The police went searching for the car, but when they spotted it the gunmen aboard fired at the cops and sped off, resulting in a chase.
The chase ended in a gun battle in Gregory Park during which one of the gunmen was killed and two of the cops injured. The third policeman was hit by the car being driven by the gunmen.
“These men used the motor vehicle as a weapon and also fired upon the police officers,” Jamaica Police Federation Chairman Corporal Rohan James said after the incident.
“During the shoot-out, two members of the team sustained gunshot injuries that are not considered life-threatening, and neither are the injuries sustained by the member who was hit with the vehicle. It is expected that all three members will be discharged from the medical facility,” James said.
