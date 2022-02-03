Police moving to address gridlock on Ocho Rios main road

HEAD of the St Ann Police Division Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell and his team have introduced several measures to reduce gridlock on major roads in the parish in recent times.

Motorists are currently facing lengthy delays when travelling along the main road to and from Ocho Rios during peak hours.

“What we have been trying to do to mitigate the problem is to have police officers on point duties at various intersections such as Knutsford intersection in Priory and also at the Eight Rivers Plaza in Ocho Rios so as to keep the traffic flowing,” Powell told the Jamaica Observer.

The congestion is believed to be a result of commercial and residential developments along the highway with several entry and exit points.

Motorists travelling in the easterly direction towards St Mary, upon approaching the traffic signal at Knutsford Express intersection in Draxhall, usually experience delays. The same is true along the Priory Main Road, which has many established business.

Powell indicated that another strategy that they have been relying on heavily to remedy the problem is regulating the traffic lights.

“We have collaborated with the National Works Agency to give the traffic lights at some intersections longer runs than other sections; that way the traffic can flow a bit faster,” said Powell who also argued that indiscipline among motorists is contributing significantly to the traffic woes.

“Some motorists are undertaking and overtaking in areas where that is not permitted. We want to ask the motorists to obey the rules of the road, especially the taxi operators,” said Powell

“A recommendation is that we put some boulders on the soft shoulders to prevent undertaking,” Powell added

He said there is also a recommendation for a by-pass to be constructed for motorists travelling through Priory.

That, he said, “is urgently needed because there are more expected developments which will increase traffic flow”.