Police need problem-solving skills too

It has come to my attention that communication and problem-solving skills are lacking in the Jamaican Constabulary Force (JCF).

One of the flaws in contacting the police station in an emergency is that you do not always receive a response. Unfortunately, the phone frequently rings without an answer, or it rings until it eventually hangs up. By the time you are to get to them the perpetrator has already committed the disastrous act.

We currently live in a technological era in which other countries are incorporating such transformations into the justice system to sustain peace and justice. Jamaica ought to be no different from First World countries in regard to talented, skill, and innovation.

The victims of crime or domestic abuse require a quick action from our police officers. But the present ability to respond is impacted by the slow communication process; hence, there needs to be a newer approach to adjusting this matter.

All police stations in Jamaica, whether rural or urban, need to exploit various social media platforms to employ efficient response in times of crisis. They need to use messaging systems with the automated response so that the complaint can always feel heard and safe until the police arrive. Incorporating social media platforms, such as Facebook pages and WhatsApp, into the system allows more cases and incidents to be investigated. These pages can be also used for offering safety and self-defence tips, as well as inform citizens on the laws and consequences. Imagine how much more attention can be given to problems encountered by just sending a WhatsApp message or tagging the police station into the post on an incident in our communities.

Crime will only decrease when our police officers seek to become better problem-solvers and refuse to be deceptive and accept bribes of from affluent or powerful men that surround them. Corruption needs to be removed from the system to regain respect by citizens. The present loopholes silence the voices of the less fortunate who may not be able to pay for a lawyer to solve the problems.

There needs to be continuous rigorous assessment of the systems in place, and more emphasis should be placed on problem-solving and intellectual training than fitness training. How can you be a police officer and have no competence in applying problem-solving skills. Police officers are in the position to solve disputes, but oftentimes they are not able to settle disputes in the country.

Our officers need to become more problem-solvers and intellectual thinkers because this is what our country needs. Fitness and operating a gun are key, but many of our problems cannot be solved by a good body, stamina, and gun?

