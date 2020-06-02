Police officers shot in George Floyd protests

Police officers shot in George Floyd protestsTuesday, June 02, 2020
Five police officers were shot on Monday during protests over the death of
But an officer who was shot on the Las Vegas strip was reported to be more seriously hurt.
Additionally, two people were killed in the Chicago suburb of Cicero, Illinois, officials confirmed. According to the Associate Press, 60 people were arrested.
The protests have become more violent in cities like Buffalo, New York, New York City, Washington, DC, and Philadelphia.
Overnight, according to the Associate Press, hundreds of people were arrested, bringing the total to 5,600 since the protests began.
