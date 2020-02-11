Police on the hunt for men who robbed a St Thomas gas station

Police on the hunt for men who robbed a St Thomas gas stationTuesday, February 11, 2020
|
Police
on Monday (Feb 10) reported that they were searching for two men who had robbed
a gas station in Golden Grove, St Thomas.
Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 9:30 a.m. on February 9, a police team responded to a report of a robbery at a service station.
Upon arrival it is reported that the robbers challenged the Police team, opening gunfire at them.
A confrontation ensued and the men escaped in a car that was parked close by.
The vehicle was later found abandoned in a cane field.
The robbers are said to have left behind a Heckler & Koch 9mm pistol, which was seized by the Police.
Detectives assigned to the St. Thomas Division have launched a manhunt for the two men.
