Police outline strategies for members to deal with Novel coronavirus

Police outline strategies for members to deal with Novel coronavirusFriday, March 13, 2020
|
The Police High Command is reassuring rank and file members that they will be supported as best as possible during the outbreak of the novel coronovirus.
Addressing police personnel through a Facebook Live broadcast, Commissioner Antony Anderson outlined a number of measures officers can take to protect themselves and what the organisation is doing.
The commissioner outlined that the stores have been dispensing items in the form of masks, sanitizers and gloves. He implored officers to ensure that they follow best practices when it comes to personal hygiene and self-care.
He also advised officers to inform their superiors and the Ministry of Health if they feel ill and remain at home as a precaution. Anderson noted that the normal policy regarding sick leave will be amended in light of the challenges surrounding the disease.
