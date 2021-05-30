Police probing death of colleague

Police probing death of colleagueSunday, May 30, 2021
|
SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — The St Elizabeth police are probing the death of a colleague whose body was found in a remote section of Goshen, east of here yesterday morning.
At close to press time yesterday evening, police were yet to formally confirm the identity of the deceased.
However, sources said that he was a sergeant assigned to the St Elizabeth Police Division. The police said the body was found slumped over the steering wheel of a Toyota motor truck.
Unconfirmed reports say the vehicle was seen parked in the area since Friday. Suspicious citizens called the police early Saturday.
Reports said the body showed early signs of decomposition.
